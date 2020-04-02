Batya Ungar-Sargon: Reporters should stop overreacting

There was the Sunday evening episode in this new TV drama. Yamiche Alcindor, a “PBS NewsHour” reporter, asked the president about comments he’d made on Sean Hannity’s show suggesting that governors were exaggerating their need for ventilators.

The president denied he’d made the remarks, and when Alcindor began to quote him back to himself, he cut her off. “You know, why don’t you people act … a little more positive?” He said. “It’s always get you, get you, get you,” he went on. “Be nice. Don’t be threatening.”

And on Monday night, like clockwork, it happened again. “What do you say to Americans who believe that you got this wrong?” CNN’s Jim Acosta asked the president. “It’s people like you and CNN that say things like that,” Trump seethed. “It’s why people just don’t want to listen to CNN anymore. You could ask a normal question.”

Within minutes, Acosta, #WhiteHouseBriefing and #BoycottTrumpBriefings were all trending on Twitter.

It’s astonishing. At a time when a pandemic is raging across the world, with millions of Americans unsure of where their next meal is coming from and whether they will have a job to go back to, the thing preoccupying the Twitterati is the president insulting journalists.