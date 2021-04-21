Bekha Basu: Derek Chauvin verdict keeps questions at fore

By his summary, two officers including Chauvin first insisted on forcing Floyd into the back of a car, though the space was small and he kept pleading he had claustrophobia and anxiety. On video you can hear his pleas and groans. Yet Schleicher said Floyd thanked the officers — before they got him prone on the street, where the excessive force began.

Not only was it unnecessary to have Floyd on the ground when he never threatened anyone, but there were multiple moments, the prosecutor said, when Floyd could have been saved with CPR, by positioning him on his side, or by doing chest compressions.

Therefore, he said, “These actions were not policing. These actions were an assault.”

Noting that the police intervention was over a $20 counterfeit bill, Schleicher said, "All that was required was a little compassion, and none was shown that day.” Instead, Chauvin continued to grind into Floyd, hold him down and twist his fingers “beyond the point that he had a pulse.”

If Schleicher’s summation was made with impassioned indignation, Nelson’s was more akin to a school teacher patiently trying to employ common sense to “look at the facts as a reasonable officer” would have viewed them. “The standard isn’t what should or could an officer have done, but what facts were known at the moment,” he said.