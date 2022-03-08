Betsy Dirksen Londrigan: Rural Development just starting

As President Biden delivered the State of the Union address, millions of Americans around our nation heard our own thoughts and dreams for our country echoed.

Build it in America. Grow it in America. Buy it in America.

Across Illinois, USDA Rural Development is investing your tax dollars right back into the rural communities that are the engine of our state. We are making historic investments to rebuild water and waste systems, install high-speed broadband, upgrade the electrical grid and integrate renewable energy sources. We are working with businesses - both old and new - to stabilize from repercussions of COVID and support job growth. Hospitals are taking advantage of our grant programs to expand telehealth opportunities and make lifesaving upgrades to technology.

These big-ticket items are life-changing, and Rural Development is just getting started. President Biden is asking us to dig deeper and do more to help rural communities build better futures. We are reaching out to small towns across the state, meeting with community members, and asking this question, “What does your community need to thrive, and how can we support you?” From workforce centers to small-business incubators, steel mills to flour mills, coffee shops to wineries, Rural Development is here to help small towns amplify assets and cultivate new opportunities.

Illinois continues to be blessed with rich, dark soil that produces agricultural commodities in an abundance envied worlwide. We want to keep it that way. Rural Development has grant and loan programs to help farmers protect their land against the effects of a changing climate and offset the costs of climate-smart improvements. Agri-business industries springing from this same earth are diverse, lucrative and too often, located in large cities. The Biden-Harris Administration is working to help rural communities position themselves to keep more of those dollars and jobs generated right where they belong at home.

Last week, the President laid out a vision of the United States to “help grow the economy from the bottom up and middle out.” This vision speaks to the very heart of equal economic opportunities for all Americans. Small towns across our country knit together the spine of our great nation, and Rural Development stands ready to work for you. Check us out at rd.usda.gov/il.

Together we can build and grow a better, stronger future for all of us right here in Illinois.

Betsy Dirksen Londrigan is Illinois State Director for Rural Development at USDA Rural Development.

