Bill Lueders: Trump run the essence of democracy

First of all, Donald Trump is not going to be elected to anything, ever again. He got trounced by Joe Biden in the last election, losing the popular vote by more than 7 million and the Electoral College vote by about the same margin that Trump won by in 2016. And that was before he incited a mob into a murderous rampage at the Capitol.

A poll taken just after this insurrection put Trump’s approval rating at 29%, an all-time low. That’s right: even after four years of incompetence, malfeasance, corruption and now active sedition, Trump is still seen favorably by between a quarter and a third of U.S. citizens. That’s horrifying, and a stain on our nation — but it’s not enough for Trump to win an election.

Mitch McConnell, the former Senate majority leader turned minority leader, is reportedly glad about Trump’s second impeachment, believing this will help to end his toxic impact.

Nuh-uh. No way. The Republican Party cannot so easily avoid being the party of Trump. It was subservient to him throughout his presidency, and it shouldn’t be able to get rid of him now that he has tainted the party and proposed splitting it by starting his own.