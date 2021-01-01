Bob Sarver: Biden earned chance

I recently read an article on the Herald & Review's opinion page, "Biden will take us in a bad direction," by Robert Mooth (Dec. 12). I found the article to be both interesting, in an amusing sort of way, and also quite disturbing. Disturbing because there may be readers who actually take seriously what Mr. Mooth has written.
Aside from a brief history lesson, the central theme of Mr. Mooth's article is: the last four years, under Mr. Trump, have been good, if not great; the next four years, under Mr. Biden, will be bad, if not terrible.
Mooth does not offer any evidence to support his statement about the last four years. He does, however, attempt to build support for his argument that the next four years will be bad by making the faulty assumption that anything a presidential candidate says or even implies during the campaign will become reality if that candidate takes office.
Mooth then lists several examples, taken from the Biden campaign, he claims, of what Mr Biden will do as president, at least according to Mr. Mooth. I will comment on just a few of those examples.
1. Biden will confiscate the firearms of law abiding citizens.
This comes up every time a Democrat is elected president. It hasn't happened in the past, will not happen now and is unlikely to happen under any president.
2. Biden is going to stack the Supreme Court.
FDR entertained thoughts of doing this some 80 years ago. It did not go anywhere then, nor will it go anywhere now.
3. Biden wants to access $30 trillion of retiree savings.
Where did this even come from? Sorry, but this one is actually laughable.
4. Billionaires and the like will hold the real power in a Biden administration.
The ultra-wealthy have always wielded outsized influence over government, irrespective of who is president, and probably always will.
I find it hard to believe that Biden is seriously considering all or even any of the "examples from the Biden campaign" that Mooth lists. Even if he were, Biden, of all people, would know that he would be severely constrained in implementing any of them, given the checks and balances inherent in our government.
Trump was not my choice for President four years ago, and not my choice now. But he was elected in 2016, and my thinking at the time was: he was elected, so let's hope for the best. The fact is, Trump did a number of things during his term that were definitely in the best interest of our country, and I respect him for that.
Why, Mr. Mooth, do you feel compelled to crucify Biden when he has not yet even taken office? Give the man a chance.