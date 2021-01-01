Bob Sarver: Biden earned chance

2. Biden is going to stack the Supreme Court.

FDR entertained thoughts of doing this some 80 years ago. It did not go anywhere then, nor will it go anywhere now.

3. Biden wants to access $30 trillion of retiree savings.

Where did this even come from? Sorry, but this one is actually laughable.

4. Billionaires and the like will hold the real power in a Biden administration.

The ultra-wealthy have always wielded outsized influence over government, irrespective of who is president, and probably always will.

I find it hard to believe that Biden is seriously considering all or even any of the "examples from the Biden campaign" that Mooth lists. Even if he were, Biden, of all people, would know that he would be severely constrained in implementing any of them, given the checks and balances inherent in our government.

Trump was not my choice for President four years ago, and not my choice now. But he was elected in 2016, and my thinking at the time was: he was elected, so let's hope for the best. The fact is, Trump did a number of things during his term that were definitely in the best interest of our country, and I respect him for that.