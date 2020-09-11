Brandon Friedman: How many insults will military take?

Losers, losers, losers, losers, suckers. They “deserved what they got.” If you’re in the military, that’s what Trump thinks of you. These are his words, not mine. If you have a family member in the military — a child, a parent or a sibling — then this is what Trump thinks of them.

Unfortunately, none of this is surprising; the scandalous private comments are only versions of what we’ve all heard him say in public. Trump has disparaged the military time and again, from when he said, “I like people who weren’t captured” to his denigration of the Khan family, whose son was killed in Iraq.

His actions are even worse. He deeply offended the U.S. Army by abandoning our Kurdish allies in Syria and Iraq. He said nothing to Vladimir Putin when it was reported that the Russian government had paid bounties for the deaths of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

I was standing in Section 60 at Arlington when Trump’s motorcade arrived with Kelly that Memorial Day in 2017. As soon as he stepped out of the limo, my friends and I began walking toward the exit. Unlike most veterans at the time, we knew he would defile the moment and the sacred ground on which we stood. We didn’t want to stick around for it.

Trump still had the support of most of the military on that day. Even earlier last week, he could’ve counted on the 37% of service members who said they were going to vote for him. But most of that has to disappear now. And he has no one but himself, in all his broken sullenness, to blame. The thing about Trump’s disdain for the military is that it goes both ways.

Brandon Friedman is an entrepreneur and former Obama administration official.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0