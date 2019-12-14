Bret Robertson: Laying out Pump House plans

When we succeed in saving the Pump House from destruction, what then is the plan? Let’s first recap recent events:
- The City of Decatur approves a demolition permit for Tate & Lyle to demolish the Pump House.
- Tate & Lyle begins remediation to remove all asbestos and lead paint.
- An expert historic preservation architect and structural engineer conducts an on-site assessment and concludes “The Staley Pump House could easily be rehabilitated using simple and well-known construction techniques.”
We propose a 100-yard boardwalk from Lake Shore Drive, using an easement across city shoreline property, to solve the access problem. There is ample room for parking at the end of Lake Shore Drive on both sides of the Route 36 underpass.
We file to incorporate as a not-for-profit corporation. Our board includes diverse professional expertise in marketing, architecture, structural engineering, local contracting, and general management.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers confirms that no permit has yet been issued for destruction and the Pump House is eligible for National Historic Landmark status. We request standing as a consulting party to the permitting process. We begin a project to file for National Historic Landmark status.
Our membership grows to over 1,750, and we pack a standing room only City Council Meeting. We ask Tate & Lyle to engage in good faith discussions to acquire the Pump House and ask the City Council to encourage discussions and agree to an access easement upon acquisition.
We schedule public meetings to discuss our seven-phase plan. Each phase will be funded separately.
Phase 0 is planning. We are incorporating inputs from local contractors for costing. We have requested Tate & Lyle allow our contractors access so they can make informed cost estimates. Our philosophy is to develop detailed plans first, and find money second, for each phase of development. We will use local contractors and seek in-kind donations. The Pump House was built to serve Decatur, and Decatur workers will bring her back to life.
Phase 1 begins immediately following acquisition. Preservation actions are taken such as shoring up the roof, treating concrete spalls, covering open windows and roof leaks. It also covers physical security, cameras, and lighting. The first visible community benefit will be a lighted Pump House. We are exploring the possibility of light show capabilities. There will be no public access inside, but guided boat tours are a possibility.
Phase 2 enables public access for the first time, by way of a boat landing for escorted “Adventure History Tours.” The property would not have facilities for general use.
Phase 3 coincides with the completion of boardwalk from Lake Shore Drive. The second floor would be opened in an unfinished state for pavilion-type events, similar to the 63rd Street Beach House in Chicago. Basic facilities and power are available.
Phase 4 brings basic habitable conditions for use in four seasons for clubhouse events on the second floor only.
Phase 5 opens the first floor (pumping room) as a historical venue. We expect to leave the massive pumping machines in place as a valuable part of the historic context. Other visiting exhibits related to Decatur history or Decatur arts rotate through.
Phase 6 is “Return to Grandeur” and includes both interior and exterior elements. Inside, many upgrades to the second floor are made to bring back historic majesty. Outside, the balustrades and many of the artistic flourishes are repaired.
GALLERY: The Staley Pump House through the years
