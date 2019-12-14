Bret Robertson: Laying out Pump House plans

We schedule public meetings to discuss our seven-phase plan. Each phase will be funded separately.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Phase 0 is planning. We are incorporating inputs from local contractors for costing. We have requested Tate & Lyle allow our contractors access so they can make informed cost estimates. Our philosophy is to develop detailed plans first, and find money second, for each phase of development. We will use local contractors and seek in-kind donations. The Pump House was built to serve Decatur, and Decatur workers will bring her back to life.

Phase 1 begins immediately following acquisition. Preservation actions are taken such as shoring up the roof, treating concrete spalls, covering open windows and roof leaks. It also covers physical security, cameras, and lighting. The first visible community benefit will be a lighted Pump House. We are exploring the possibility of light show capabilities. There will be no public access inside, but guided boat tours are a possibility.

Phase 2 enables public access for the first time, by way of a boat landing for escorted “Adventure History Tours.” The property would not have facilities for general use.