BRIAN HOLTHAUS: Who's feeling foolish a year later?

I want to revisit Sam Force’s editorial from one year ago ("Did you ask right questions about Trump?" Feb. 20) regarding his questions for Trump voters. I have a few questions of my own.

In one short year Joe Biden has done an unbelievable amount of damage to this country. This is what real chaos looks like. Name one thing that Biden and his radically corrupt administration has done that was good for the American people?

Did you think he would have created a crisis at the border like we have never seen, after Trump had gotten the border under control?

Did you think his administration would have made the intentional decisions they have, to make our country no longer energy independent after Trump had helped to make us net exporters of energy? Do you like that he begs OPEC for more oil? Do you like the new high gas prices?

Do you like the highest inflation in 40 years? Do you like the losses of your 401k retirement plans of the last year? Do you care that the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton school estimated that the average household has to spend $3,500 more than in 2020 to buy an identical basket of goods and services?

Do you like the almost inevitable threat of war with Russia-thanks to a complete lack of respect for our frail and weak president, especially after the embarrassing withdrawal from Afghanistan?

Did you really think the Biden democrats war on police would cause crime to go down? Or do you even care about the dangerous crime increase in the big cities?

Biden’s lies are so bad that even the radical left-leaning media outlets have finally decided to call him out on some claims.

How foolish you must feel now.

Did you believe the clowns on MSNBC, NBC, ABC, CNN and CBS when they told you, you could not get Covid if you got a vaccine? You do know that is not true, right? How many deaths from Covid have now occurred on Biden’s watch? You do hold him just as accountable for those deaths as you did Trump for the deaths on his watch, right?

Do you believe that Joe Biden is a “stable genius”? LOL!

Do you really believe that you are against abortion as you say, since it is not your right to take that choice away from someone? BUT, it is OK for someone to take the life of an unborn child, and you are OK with that? Sorry, that does NOT make you against abortion!

Do you still believe the Trump-Russian collusion lie? Even though we now know that the Durham report has disclosed that it was the Clinton campaign team that hacked and created the lies to damage the Trump campaign and try to influence the presidential election outcome!

Do you support impeaching Joe Biden for his quid pro quo of the Ukraine official, where he literally brags about it on video, the same way that Trump was impeached for his discussion with a Ukraine official about that same corruption?

Joe Biden, the media and the rest of the Marxist democrats believe the American people are so dumb, so uninformed that we will believe and accept all of their lies as truth!! Who’s keeping track of those lies?

Unlike the marketing campaign by the media during the Trump years to feign chaos, THIS is what real chaos looks like! Do you like Totalitarianism?

Brian Holthaus is an Assumption resident.

