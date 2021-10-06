Brian J. Allfrey: Why we need a community forum

I am not sure what I expected our country to look like in 2021, but I certainly did not expect it to be so fractured and so bogged down in hate.

In 2021, America is divided on a multitude of issues, and most of our society is determined to expand that divide rather than close the gap. We have technology and media platforms that not only created this divide but continue to drive a wedge between us.

These concerns are a driving force behind the theme of National Newspaper Week -- The Community Forum, newspapers as the foundation of our communities.

We are polarized on every issue because of the information that we consume every day. We have completely lost our ability to see another point of view. We no longer accept differences of opinion, debate, disagreement, or dissent. Any division in thought is met with anger and hatred. This is in complete violation of the concepts that created America.

America was founded on the ideals of freedom, tolerance, and acceptance. All men were created equal with fundamental rights. People of diverse backgrounds and beliefs worked together to frame these ideas into a new country with liberty and justice for all.

Now, we all know our country is not perfect. It never has been and never will be. These ideals have not always applied to everyone, but the beauty of our country is that it should continue to evolve.

The 2000s saw the advent of social media networks, heralded as a breakthrough in human interaction and communication. Unfortunately, it is being used to further the divide of the American public. Social networks work on algorithms designed to show you things in which you are interested, which explains why they are so entertaining and addicting. However, many entities are exploiting these platforms to divide us.

No matter the subject, people are attacking each other in the most vile, evil ways. There is no discussion or civil discord, just polarized ideas of right and wrong. We say things to each other that we would never say to someone’s face. We treat each other without dignity or class. The technology and platforms that we entertain ourselves with are destroying the fabric of our society.

We need to get back to being civil with one another, treating each other with dignity. We need to listen to others viewpoint. We will not always agree, but we do not have to. Differences of opinion are not bad. There can be truth on both sides of an argument. The issue is very rarely black and white but usually in the grey area between. We need to understand that both sides of an argument can be correct and stop fighting, hating, and bullying those that disagree with us.

The first step is in our own mind. We must look at the media and propaganda we are consuming. Our minds are consuming these ideas of hatred and polarization. We need to move towards civil discussion and treating everyone with respect. To do this, we must regulate our media intake. We must turn away from the ideological echo chamber of “news” entertainment and social media around us.

Local newspapers are the original community forum, disseminating essential information, holding government accountable and engaging the community in civil discourse.

We can ignite a wave of change, but we must start local. Our government and leaders reflect our values. If we want them to change, we must change. Be part of the Community Forum. Subscribe to your local newspaper today, in print or online. Support Local Journalism, engage in activities that build up your communities.

Brian J. Allfrey is Executive Director of the Utah Press Association.

