Brier Dudley: Case against Facebook must be clear

"If you don't have a price then it's much vaguer, much more indefinite," he said.

It's easier to show monopolizing conduct. Then, instead of deciding whether a company has monopoly power, the test is whether there's a significant reduction in competition, Kirkwood said.

That's reflected in the sweeping investigation into competition released Oct. 6 by the U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary's antitrust subcommittee.

The report goes into great detail about Facebook's conduct, particularly acquisitions and unequal treatment of business partners. But it doesn't plow much new ground defining the market that Facebook dominates.

Facebook's statement in response to the House report defends the acquisitions, asserts competition is strong and rejects attempts to narrowly define its market. This may also preview its defense: "We compete with a wide variety of services with millions, even billions, of people using them."

For Facebook market definitions, the House investigation leans heavily on the Omidyar Network's "Roadmap."