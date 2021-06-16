Broadbears: Create your own wellness vision

The innovative architect R. Buckminster Fuller said, “You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete.”

His architectural insights apply to health behaviors as well. It feels like we are underdogs in the fight with unhealthy behaviors and they don’t fight fair.

Unhealthy habits like being sedentary and consuming sugar are easy to perform and immediately satisfying. This changes us physically as damages accumulate and emotionally as behaviors shape our identity.

Dealing with being unhealthy

Attempts to change behavior become a heavyweight bout. When we don’t succeed, the existing reality chalks up a win. “Failed” attempts to change (more on those in a bit) make it seem like we’re not capable of changing. Procrastination, excuses, denial, and acceptance – ways of emotionally distancing oneself from needed change – become normal. A mindset emerges that being unhealthy is just who we are.

And yet, interestingly, we use positive traits to deal with the difficulties that come with being unhealthy. It’s tough to live with results of unhealthy behaviors. It takes perseverance and resilience to deal with ongoing discomfort, stress, and low energy. Fighting the existing reality requires strengths that can be redirected. Therein lies the possibility for change.

When we decide that the pain of staying the same is greater than the pain of change, we can shift our inherent strengths toward a new model – to a new vision of wellness – and start to make healthy changes a reality.

Creating a wellness vision makes the existing reality obsolete and lays the foundation for a new model. It fills wellness behaviors with a sense of meaning and significance and makes these behaviors – which aren’t always easy and fun to do – worth the effort.

A wellness vision anchors nourishing, moving, calming, caring for, and resting our body with the deep knowing that these behaviors will improve everything else we do. Pursuing the vision allows us to smile more, stress less, move freely, think clearly, love deeply, serve others, and live longer.

There’s a great story about a mechanic at a sardine factory. When asked about his work he said, “I’m saving lives here.” Maintaining and repairing the canning equipment in the dangerous fisheries industry prevented accidents. He wasn’t bored by routine maintenance tasks he’d done countless times or frustrated by unexpected repairs. He envisioned doing his job so well that others would go home safely at the end of their shift. What a worthy vision to live by.

Creating your wellness vision is less about the words and more about a shift in mindset that establishes assumptions about wellness behaviors. For example, those failed attempts at behavior change mentioned before can cause us to think we’re stuck in a pattern of unhealthy behavior or they can be evidence of effort and learning.

What made this attempt challenging? How could I prepare better? What will I do different now? A mindset fueled by a robust wellness vision inspires our path to success. The vision sets priorities, limits distractions, and helps keep our promises to ourselves and loved ones. Pursuing wellness becomes a clear and compelling part of life.

Create a vision

Creating a vision can be done in about an hour. Eliminate distractions and set aside some quiet time to work through the process of drafting the vision. Do this simply by writing on paper. This avoids the various interruptions devices provide and engages us in a physical act of putting thoughts to paper. Whatever you write is for your eyes only so try to let go of the interference of what others may think.

This part of the process is valuable in and of itself as it connects us with the creative urge to explore possibilities. Envision your new model – one that may be more tweak than transformation. In other words, you may just focus on simple changes, seek a radical change, or be somewhere in between. A calm, reflective approach infused with curiosity, honesty, and self-kindness enables the richness of your vision to emerge.

The first step involves generating insights about your existing reality. This is not a deep dive into the past but an important reflection on your current situation. A wellness vision is positive and future oriented. It is about stepping into a new way of being that is relevant and actionable, right now.

Limit yourself to the past three months and brainstorm this question about your wellness: In the past three months, what’s been going well and what’s not working? Take about 20 minutes to make two lists, side-by-side on paper.

While it may feel easy to list what is not working, strive for more positives. This is very important. The positives are essential to your vision. Think holistically and be specific about all the little things you’ve done to enhance your wellness in the past three months.

Consider emotional, intellectual, social, and spiritual aspects of wellness in addition to physical. Examples include positive experiences, challenges met, goals accomplished, service to others, and moments of joy.

With these insights in mind, write your wellness vision. To start, use the prompt, “When I am experiencing a high level of wellness, I…” Freely write whatever comes to mind for about 10 minutes. Don’t worry about making it look perfect, just get your ideas on paper. Include insights and expand on what you brainstormed. Write simple statements about what it is like to live at a high level of wellness. Include your big dreams for your well-being.

After 10 minutes of freewriting, shape your ideas into a paragraph or two that captures your vision. Put this in a place where you will see it often and come up with a word or phrase that captures the essence of your vision. Use it as a reminder every day that your vision is your new reality.

Jim Broadbear (Professor of Health Promotion & Education, Illinois State University) and Barb Broadbear (Assistant Professor of Exercise Science & Sport, Millikin University)

