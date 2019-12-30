CAIN: In the rise of the internet, a large world made smaller

Not only could you now find someone who shared a specific taste and interest with you, there was probably a larger group with which that person could loop you in. It’s delightful to make friends over a shared passion.

Even 10 years ago, few of us pondered how much our feelings and how we expressed them might come back on us in a few years time. Baby boomers never had to face the specter of someone else rummaging through their teenage thoughts 10 or 15 years after the fact. If you’re a boomer who discusses how in your time, there were three channels on TV and if you wanted to see a movie you went to a theater, you have no idea what it’s like for a young person in today’s hyperdrive world to try to keep up, let alone make a mark.

If you follow the path of technology and communication, the Kardashians were inevitable.

Speaking of the Kardashians, there was one reaction internet idealists didn’t imagine. We can, as a society, bond over things we love and elevate those things. But we are even better at bonding over things we dislike. Somehow, the polite filter installed by society often stops working the second the fingers of many of us hit a keyboard.