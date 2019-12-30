CAIN: In the rise of the internet, a large world made smaller

In the early days of the Herald & Review website — we launched in November 1996 — the newspaper’s sole email account received an email from mainland China.
It turned out to be an employee of Caterpillar’s with Central Illinois ties. We began a brief correspondence.
Today, that same person in China might be sending video directly to the Herald & Review. Or including us as one of the places to which he was streaming.
People have dreamed of uniting the world. The internet had the potential to do that. The internet has been doing that since we began tip-toeing on it. Family members, co-workers, long-lost friends — we no longer had to wonder whatever happened to them. If they’re participating in our strange social media experiment, odds are good we know. If they’re declining participation, odds are good you and they are not in the same world.
Those who viewed the internet as a miracle of mankind and a tool to bring us together were thrilled. We are all more alike than different, and what better way to see that than the opportunity to commiserate in real time?
We found people who shared our likes, however remote and obscure. Did you enjoy undubbed Asian martial arts films from the 1970s? Were you curious about specific craft styles you’d only seen references to? Were Wisconsin garage bands your obsession?
Not only could you now find someone who shared a specific taste and interest with you, there was probably a larger group with which that person could loop you in. It’s delightful to make friends over a shared passion.
Even 10 years ago, few of us pondered how much our feelings and how we expressed them might come back on us in a few years time. Baby boomers never had to face the specter of someone else rummaging through their teenage thoughts 10 or 15 years after the fact. If you’re a boomer who discusses how in your time, there were three channels on TV and if you wanted to see a movie you went to a theater, you have no idea what it’s like for a young person in today’s hyperdrive world to try to keep up, let alone make a mark.
If you follow the path of technology and communication, the Kardashians were inevitable.
Speaking of the Kardashians, there was one reaction internet idealists didn’t imagine. We can, as a society, bond over things we love and elevate those things. But we are even better at bonding over things we dislike. Somehow, the polite filter installed by society often stops working the second the fingers of many of us hit a keyboard.
Fortunately, some of us are catching ourselves, and some of us have created ways to crawl from the morass of the dark parts on the internet we find ourselves at. Even as we know there are far darker thoughts we could be exposed to or share, some of us work to keep around some semblance of decency and salvation.
So the thing that refills my dwindling optimism is the realization that some people see the amount of negativity as a plague to be battled. Hence my delight in one of the Herald & Review’s recent social media decisions — develop a place where we can all clearly see we are more alike that we are different.
Local news editor Allison Petty conceived the Herald & Review’s Together Decatur Facebook presence as a place to get away from the non-stop negativity that can be spawned by some of our online travels. If you think of it as pictures and stories of kids and kitty cats and puppies, sure, it’s that, but it’s also more. A place where you can see documentation of the good in people who surround you, People who, like you, are doing the best they can to do their best for others.
The presence of Together Decatur and other like-minded groups and gatherings are not going to stop the negativity. But it’s a chance to draw a line in the sand and acknowledge that while bad things won’t stop happening, we’ll all keep paying attention to the best of us.
Wish we’d have thought of it 10 or 20 years ago.