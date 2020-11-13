Carl Golden: Pelosi among election's big losers

Despite an Election Day disaster – at least six House seats lost and potentially up to a dozen when all the votes are tabulated – Speaker Nancy Pelosi will likely fend off a challenge from a band of disgruntled Democrats and secure another term as leader.

With Joe Biden in the White House and Mitch McConnell as Senate majority leader, though, she cannot fend off the reality that she’s been marginalized. Her craving for power may have been sated, but she will be relegated to a secondary role in achieving the new president’s agenda.

For President-elect Joe Biden, the fulfillment of his campaign pledges will run through the senator from Kentucky, assuming at least one of the two Republican Senate candidates win run-off elections in Georgia in January.

While Pelosi will continue to have a voice, it will be a muted one, unlike the megaphone she wielded for the past four years belaboring President Donald Trump and exercising what she was convinced was a brilliant political and campaign strategy.

Her strategy – campaign as the anti-Trump – crashed and burned in a spectacular fashion, an outcome predicted by vulnerable Democrats who warned of widespread discontent in their districts over failure to enact a COVID-19 relief package prior to the election.