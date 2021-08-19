Carl P. Leubsdorf: Afghanistan's rapid fall casts cloud over Biden's entire administration

When President Joe Biden announced last April he would withdraw the last U.S. troops from Afghanistan, he pledged to do it “responsibly, deliberately and safely” while that country’s U.S.-trained forces “continue to fight valiantly” for the freedom of the Afghan people.

Just weeks ago, Biden said the drawdown was “proceeding in a secure and orderly way,” rejecting any comparison with the hasty 1975 U.S. withdrawal from Vietnam. He called a quick Taliban takeover of the country “highly unlikely.”

Now, Biden’s words seem out of touch with reality as chaotic scenes in Kabul unfold on American television, illustrating the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban’s stunningly rapid takeover. It’s cast a cloud over his entire administration.

The president did concede in a White House speech Monday that “this did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated.” But he insisted “we planned for every contingency” and strongly defended his decision to withdraw, noting “American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves. “

More importantly, though, he failed to explain why, despite weeks of planning meetings, his administration was so unprepared for the human, military and geopolitical disaster unfolding in Afghanistan.

While he proclaimed “the buck stops with me” as president, he portrayed himself as constrained by former President Donald Trump’s May 1 withdrawal date and the Afghan government’s pleas to slow withdrawal of Afghans with U.S. ties to avoid a panic.

The irony of the situation is that Biden, reflecting views he has held for years, made the difficult decision to implement the long overdue end of the two-decade U.S. role in Afghanistan, but he undercut the efficacy of his own action with his administration’s inept management.

As Biden noted Monday, the way this unfolded underscored the fact that two decades of American support — billions in military and financial aid, plus thousands of lives — failed to give Afghans what they needed most: the will to fight for their independence.

In essence, it mirrored the similar American miscalculation in Vietnam a half century ago: the limits to U.S. nation-building abilities, no matter how good its intentions or mighty its sword.

In a more immediate sense, the events of the past week undercut the Biden administration’s carefully crafted portrayal of a government that combined a return to competence and normalcy at home with a reestablished leadership role abroad.

Initial judgments about the ultimate impact of seemingly cataclysmic events often prove exaggerated. But the bipartisan congressional criticism indicated Biden, at the least, has created doubts that could fester about his overall leadership, especially in the foreign policy area that was his reputed strength.

The more immediate political impact remains to be seen. Before last weekend, polls showed strong support for Biden’s decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, including a majority of Republicans.

There is plenty of blame to go around.

It was President George W. Bush who turned the widely supported, bipartisan 2001 effort to destroy Afghanistan as a terrorist haven after al-Qaida's 9/11 attacks into a nation-building effort of the sort he disdained when running for president in 2000.

"I don't think our troops ought to be used for what's called nation-building,” Bush said during a televised debate that fall. “I think our troops ought to be used to fight and win war."

But Bush expanded the anti-terrorist campaign into an effort to create a democratic Afghanistan, and he launched a second military campaign to oust Iraq’s longtime dictator, Saddam Hussein.

Later, President Barack Obama, while completing the withdrawal from Iraq that Bush began under congressional pressure, mounted a renewed effort to turn the tide in Afghanistan, over then Vice President Biden’s opposition. It failed. Fighting continued, with a lower level of U.S. casualties.

Trump sharply cut U.S. troop strength and, after his peace effort stalled, announced he would withdraw the rest by May 1. That’s the decision Biden inherited, though he revised the timetable to complete the withdrawal just before next month’s 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that prompted the initial U.S. attack.

His hope was to celebrate on Sept. 11 both the success of the initial attacks to deter terrorism — culminating in the 2011 killing of Osama bin Laden — and the ending of the ensuing U.S. mission. Now, it’s likely to focus as much on how ineptly he did it — and how quickly the terrorists may return.

Carl P. Leubsdorf is the former Washington bureau chief of the Dallas Morning News. Email carl.p.leubsdorf@gmail.com.

