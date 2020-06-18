Carl P. Leubsdorf: Government gridlock also on the ballot in 2020

Given the likelihood of a continued House Democratic majority, that would almost certainly mean more of the gridlock of the past two years.

To achieve that result, Trump needs to repeat the “inside straight” he scored in 2016, offsetting what is likely to be another Democratic popular vote national majority with victories in enough key states to win the required 270 electoral votes.

If he does so, the chances are likely that Senate Republicans will be able to hold off the concerted Democratic effort to regain the majority they lost in 2014. Some of the most crucial Senate races are in states like Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, South Carolina, North Carolina and Montana, all of which Trump would likely carry in a close win.

Besides, if the president is reelected, Republicans would need only to win 50 of the 100 Senate seats, since Vice President Mike Pence could break the tie in favor of the GOP. That would mean they could only afford to lose three at most.

--A change in tone. A President Biden might find it harder to change substance than tone if he were able to narrowly unseat Trump, but the GOP kept its Senate majority. Current polls show Biden leading the presidential race, but the Senate outcome very much in doubt.