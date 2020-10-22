Carl P. Leubsdorf: Presidential election has many parallels to 1980

Every presidential election has unique aspects. In 2020, those are the current occupant of the White House and the COVID-19 pandemic.

But this campaign also has striking similarities with the one 40 years ago, and President Donald Trump's withdrawal from last week's scheduled debate is just the latest example. In 1980, as in 2020, an unpopular first-term incumbent was struggling for reelection against not only his rival but the impact from a historic event that began overseas.

The 1980 incumbent was Democrat Jimmy Carter, his Republican rival was former California Gov. Ronald Reagan, and the campaign was overshadowed by events in Iran, just like the pandemic from China has dominated the current campaign.

That September, Carter withdrew from the first scheduled debate because it included not just Reagan but independent candidate John Anderson. One month later, Carter and Reagan did debate, with disastrous results for the incumbent.

Here are some other parallels:

* Both presidents were political flukes. Few gave much chance to Carter, a little known one-term Georgia governor running in a big Democratic field. That was likewise true for Trump, the widely known reality TV star and real estate scion, who beat an array of Republican heavyweights.