Carl P. Leubsdorf: Why an underdog pick is unlikely for Biden

Her decision essentially acknowledged that controversy over her record in prosecuting cases involving police officers while the local county attorney was the kind of complicating factor no presidential nominee wants to overshadow the general election campaign.

Those demonstrations, plus others protesting the severity of some COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, may also have had an impact since they showed how easy it would be for a sitting governor or mayor to be consumed by her day job during the campaign.

That could limit the chances of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta and Governors Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico, the latter of whom would be the first Hispanic on any major party ticket.

Such questions illustrate why 16 of the last 26 vice presidential nominees have been senators, including the last six Democrats. Though senators often lack executive experience, they convey the requisite familiarity with national and international issues and are less likely to be distracted during the campaign by their day jobs. So too would House members, who tend to be less prominent.