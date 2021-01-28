Cass R. Sunstein: Climate regulation getting tougher

In contrast, a Biden executive order on public health and climate change, issued last week, directs agencies to “capture the full costs of greenhouse gas emissions as accurately as possible, including by taking global damages into account.” It emphasizes that doing so “supports the international leadership of the United States on climate issues.”

If every nation used the domestic cost of carbon, the U.S. would be a big loser, because China, India, Germany, Canada and others would not consider the harm they do to U.S. citizens. What Americans need is an international agreement to use the global figure — and if the U.S. does that on its own, it is a lot more likely to spur such an agreement.

Recognizing the importance of cost-benefit analysis, Biden’s order also creates a new interagency working group, to be led by the directors of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and the Office of Management and Budget, along with the chair of the Council of Economic Advisers.

Within 30 days, the working group is directed to produce an interim social cost of carbon. That’s important, because Biden’s agencies will be getting to work right away on new climate regulations — and they will need a number.