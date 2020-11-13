Cass R. Sunstein: Executive orders work. Slowly.

Before the public ever gets to see the proposed rule, it is submitted to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, which coordinates a process called interagency review involving numerous people within the executive branch. (I was OIRA administrator from 2009 to 2012.) That process of scrutiny and review can be intense. It frequently takes two months and can take a lot longer.

When the proposal seems ready, it is formally made available for a period of public comment, sometimes for 60 days and sometimes more, especially if it is complicated and controversial. Usually a lot of people have a lot to say.

Agencies will spend a lot of time dealing with the comments, above all those that make concrete objections or suggest specific changes. After a period of months and possibly years, they might come up with a final rule. The final rule will then be submitted to OIRA for the same extended process of interagency scrutiny and review.

If things go unusually quickly, the whole process, from executive order to final rule, can take seven months or so. Nine months is pretty fast. Two years is not uncommon, and it's unsurprising if a final rule takes three years or even more.