Cass R. Sunstein: Nasty nicknames spread like a virus

Indeed, research shows that a real-time disclosure that a statement is untrue may not be enough to stop us from remembering it as true, and potentially from repeating it later, with conviction. It’s hard to get some things out of our heads, even if they are accompanied with strong disclaimers. (Social media platforms, are you paying attention?)

It follows that if you are told that some public official is a crazy or a crook, you might continue to believe that in some part of your mind — even if you know, on reflection, that she’s perfectly sane and entirely honest.

Ugly nicknames often contain falsehoods. But whether or not they do, they can define their objects. High school students know this, and so does Trump.

There are two dangers here. The first involves character assassination and its effects in business, elections and ordinary life. If high-level officials are using that strategy, and if it is working, others will do the same thing. Social norms can unravel in a hurry.

Ugliness feeds on itself. Trump has been unleashing a lot of it, with devastating effects on individuals and institutions.