Cass R. Sunstein: What's ‘very good’ on coronavirus?

In real estate, many people know that if you can inform prospective purchasers that a similar building four blocks away sold for some astronomical amount, you might well be able to inflate the amount they are willing to pay. Indeed, higher starting prices produce higher selling prices. Anchoring works.

What if people have a clear sense of what the right number is, or of what is outside of a reasonable range? If you ask Americans how many states are in the union, they won’t say 5 or 200, even if you do your best to anchor them using those numbers. But for many questions, people respond with something like a stab in the dark, and if someone gives them an anchor, they’ll use it.

Which brings us back to COVID-19. To say the least, it’s not simple to know whether a specific number of deaths is a success or a failure.

If the anchor is 2.2 million deaths from the coronavirus — if that’s what could have happened — then 200,000 might look like a spectacular achievement. After all, two million deaths have been prevented.

If the anchor is 56,000 — the approximate number of Americans who die from the flu each year — then that same 200,000 figure looks really bad.