Chris Jones: Debate shows how far we've sunk

Two hundred thousand Americans dead. Millions more untethered by economic losses. Is it not at least imaginable that, given such a backdrop of death, even sharply oppositional political opponents might have been able to debate health care, or economic policy, or taxation, or whatever the heck, with a modicum of respect for what the people they claim to serve have just suffered? Strike that. Are currently suffering. How did we get so far down this Trumpian rabbit hole that the question never seriously came up?

“(This) will raise a lot of questions about the future of presidential debates between these two candidates,” said Wolf Blitzer at the end of the night on CNN.

The future of debates, Wolf? The future of debates?

To hell and back with debates. This wasn’t the Harvard Union. How about saying that Tuesday, Sept. 29, raised a lot of questions about the soul of a nation that clearly is coming apart at the seams?

Debates? Charming idea, but no longer possible in the America we have wrought. Demonstrably.

At what other presidential debate in the history of the union have American ever heard the person sitting in that office use the phrase “stupid bastards”? Teachers, good luck explaining that one to your kids in Zoom school.