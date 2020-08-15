Chris Reed: Being judged 24/7 by technology

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 2014, China announced it would set up a system to judge its citizens: on their trustworthiness, their public and social media behavior, the wisdom of their purchasing habits, how often they play video games, their interactions with law enforcement and government officials, whether they clean up after their dogs and more. Many pundits and academics saw this as an extraordinary step by an authoritarian state to enforce conformity on its 1.3 billion-plus residents.

China isn’t doing this just to nudge people to be better citizens. Instead, it is punishing or rewarding them based on their “social credit score.” High rankings ensure quicker processing of government documents, better access to goods and housing, and other sorts of preferential treatment. Low rankings reduce or eliminate access to many goods, public and private services and travel options.

Beijing actively shames individuals it finds wanting. A cellphone app produces a graphic showing those nearby who are socially “deficient” and why they are considered untrustworthy. As Newsweek reported in 2018, the biggest sin of all is being a government critic. It detailed how an investigative journalist who had gone after official corruption found his daughter denied access to good schools, among many other penalties. Shades of “1984.”