Chris Reed: Budget 'death spiral' more likely

Congressional Democrats approved a $1.9 trillion measure on March 10 and President Joe Biden signed it on March 11, billing the pork barrel package as "pandemic relief." It is more accurately seen as intergenerational fiscal abuse.

Yes, of course, some of the emergency spending measures adopted in 2020 — on bipartisan votes — were necessary to help the millions of people who lost their jobs in the early days of pandemic lockdowns and to help public schools and local and state governments deal with COVID-19.

But only 5% of the "pandemic relief" is going to pandemic public health needs, according to the Commission for a Responsible Federal Budget. By far the biggest chunk — more than $900 billion, per the commission — is being given to individuals and states regardless of whether their finances actually took a major hit.

Remember, the great majority of Americans never lost their jobs during the pandemic recession. So why should people who make $75,000 (a middle-class income in most states) or less get a $1,400 cash payment and additional $1,400 payments for each dependent child? And why should couples who make $150,000 (an upper-class income in many states) or less each get $1,400 and additional multiples for their dependents? Why can't this aid be means-tested?