Chris Reed: Lining up the next GOP candidate

There has never been an election containing more bad news for the party that won the White House than the one that just happened.

Democrats may have elected Joe Biden to replace a staggeringly dysfunctional president who actually believed that wearing masks during a public health disaster showed disloyalty to him. But the fact that Donald Trump set records for the most votes received by both a Republican and a runner-up should give Democrats pause. So should the GOP's gains in the House, the likelihood the party will retain power in the Senate and its continuing strength in many state legislatures.

Yet the worst news for Democrats is the reason why Republicans did so much better than expected: the massive, stunning exit poll showing one-quarter of voters from communities of color backed the president who often bashed them. This destroys assumptions demography was destined to lift Democrats.

After the chaos of the last four years — especially in the White House's response to the pandemic — if any election should have been a blowout, it was this fall's. Many pundits presumed Trump would be an anchor dragging his party down. Instead, his belief that many Americans have a different view of what is important than the nation's elites was affirmed anew — and by a more diverse set of backers than before.