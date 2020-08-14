Chris Reed: Presidential power grab not new

But especially in his final term, President George W. Bush regularly used signing statements in a much more extreme way: More than 700 times, he declared parts of new laws unconstitutional and said the federal government would not enforce them.

Barack Obama, then an Illinois senator, denounced this tactic as tantamount to Bush saying “that he can make laws as he is going along.” On the presidential campaign trail in 2008, he promised to drop the practice, saying he knew from his years as a law professor at the University of Chicago that presidents are required under the U.S. Constitution to enforce laws.

That didn’t happen. Not only did Obama quickly begin issuing signing statements objecting to parts of bills he signed into law, he issued a sweeping order on immigration rules for children of undocumented immigrants in 2012 — setting up the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — despite previously flatly saying he had no authority to unilaterally change immigration laws. In 2010, for example, he said, “I am not king. I can’t do these things just by myself.” In 2011, he said that with “respect to the notion that I can just suspend deportations through executive order, that’s just not the case.” Also in 2011, he said that he could not “just bypass Congress and change the (immigration) law myself. … That’s not how a democracy works.”