Christine Flowers: The truth of religious hate crimes

What is not legitimate, what is not acceptable and what is not something that the media should be ignoring with the blithe attitude of “what the public doesn’t see won’t hurt them” is the deliberate, obvious, coordinated and (to my mind) condoned attacks on my faith. As someone once told me, anti-Catholicism is the last acceptable prejudice.

There are those who object to the term “anti-Catholicism” when it comes to anything that smacks of a hate crime. They prefer the sanitized phrase “anti-clericalism,” which acts as a form of gaslighting. In other words, if a Catholic such as myself dares to raise the specter of sectarian bigotry, we are generally told that it’s not the Catholics that people hate, it’s the people and the policies of the church. This is commonly employed when those self-styled “cleric-haters” criticize the church’s position on same-sex marriage, or abortion, or most commonly when they want to describe my faith as a training ground for pedophiles. “We don’t hate Catholics,” they say with a straight face. “We hate what they stand for.”