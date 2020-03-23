Christopher Borrelli: Gen X best prepared for quarantine

Gen X wasn’t ordered to self-isolate, we preferred it.

Which is nothing to glorify. It was never pretty. Mostly it was kind of oppressive.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the teen suicide rate climbed almost 40% between 1970 and 1980. Nuclear war — and what to do when, as Thomas Pynchon famously described it, “a screaming comes across the sky” — was never far from your mind, more like an inevitability than a chance. Think the federal government was slow on coronavirus? The HIV epidemic lasted years before anyone acted. Cities went bankrupt, divorce felt more common than not, boredom abounded (see “Dazed and Confused”) and, as many critic has whined ever since, Top 40 radio played like a slow anesthetic drip.