Chuck Percy staffers reject Trump

His Republican friends in the Senate, Jacob Javits from New York, Mac Mathias from Maryland, Dick Lugar from neighboring Indiana, and others were likewise giants in their states and contributed to the building and continual improvement of a federal government with a professional civil service. They attracted the best and brightest young people from Illinois and all their states to public service. They were problem solvers, provoking animated discussions in hearings, integrating expert opinions into their own policy analyses, and seeking the perfect but finding the possible, moved debates toward resolution on the floor of the Senate.

President Trump has demonstrated flawed leadership on so many fronts. Internationally, he has pulled out of agreements and treaties that were negotiated for the mutual benefit of the signatories and he has withdrawn from international organizations that the United States used to lead. He has said NATO is obsolete and has indicated privately that he would like to pull out of it. NATO has served our nation well since the end of the World War II.

On the domestic front, he has weakened our federal government. He has denigrated our public health agencies at a time of pandemic illness. He has maligned the motives of our military. He has attacked the FBI, the intelligence services, and the Federal Reserve. He has his sights set on the U.S. Postal Service.