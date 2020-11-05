Clarence Page: Are we a 'democracy' or a 'republic'?

As semantics go, he makes a good point — at least halfway good, in my view. No, the framers of the Constitution did not have direct democracy in mind. As my Louisiana column-writing colleague James Gill wrote, "We don't all put on a clean toga and rush down to the forum to vote in person on every issue."

Our constitution's framers set up a constitutional republic, described by John Adams, among others, as "representative democracy."

So, the answer to the "republic or democracy" question is, we're both. The framers gave birth to a democratic republic for their own class — elite, male, land-owning and, in some cases, slave-owning — in a way that protected themselves for what they were: a minority in need of protection from possible abuses by the majority.

Over time, a Civil War and the Industrial Age, a new view of freedom, equality and liberty took hold in what Abraham Lincoln memorably described at Gettysburg as "government of the people, by the people and for the people."