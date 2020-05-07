Clarence Page: Battling our ‘quarantine fatigue’

“I’m coming too,” said our son as he detached himself from the electronic gadgets that connect him like a cyborg to his vast personal network of friends and YouTube videos.

So this is what cabin fever looks like in the age of COVID-19. It’s become a time when a mundane opportunity to get out of the house, even for a walk or drive in the sunshine, leads to my wife repeating, “Oh, it feels so good to be outside again,” for the entire trip with a passion that she and I usually reserve for butter pecan ice cream.

And this is what “quarantine fatigue” looks like. Americans have been admirably compliant with the restrictions and guidelines enacted by the Trump administration and most governors to “flatten the curve” of new infections.

Few would deny that many thousands of lives have been saved since most stay-at-home orders went into effect in mid-March. For that, we can be grateful.

But our Sunday afternoon anniversary drive helped me to understand on a more personal level how prolonged cocooning can make us very antsy to get outside and open up our economy again.