Clarence Page: Denial necessary but not enough

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

I applaud Joe Biden for responding to his former Senate aide Tara Reade’s allegation of sexual assault, but it is by no means enough to put the case to rest.

First, his statement posted on Medium and his brief interview Friday morning on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” added nothing to his denials expressed earlier by his campaign. His key statement about Reade’s allegations that he engaged in misconduct with her 27 years ago. “They aren’t true. This never happened.”

Likewise, in his interview on “Morning Joe” Friday, he flatly denied Reade’s claim, “No, it is not true. I’m saying unequivocally it never, never happened.”

That’s reassuring for those of us who want to give Biden the benefit of our doubts, but it will only embolden his political adversaries — on both the political right and hard-liners of the progressive left, and #MeToo movement feminists.

Biden needs to try, at least, to clear the air, not only for his fellow Democrats, who have been put on the defensive by the right’s relentless Tara-Tara-Tara drumbeat, but also for women’s rights advocates, particularly the #MeToo movement, whose leaders are divided in this case by their own controversial “believe all women” mantra.