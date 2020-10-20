Clarence Page: 'Herd immunity' rears head again

Although he's reluctant to say it out loud, President Donald Trump appears to be disturbingly close to embracing the ideas behind "herd immunity," which in my view has been best described as the "let 'em die" strategy.

Put simply, herd immunity describes conditions in which enough people are immune to an infectious disease, such as COVID-19, to provide indirect protection to those who are not immune.

That's not necessarily a bad thing, if you already have a vaccine and the ability to conduct a mass immunization program. That's how we licked polio, measles, smallpox and numerous other communicable diseases.

Trying to build herd immunity without a vaccine, however, is about as sensible as roller skating blindfolded along the edge of the Grand Canyon.

But as much as he has largely avoided using the phrase "herd immunity," the president has mocked masks and keeps urging America to "open up" to rescue the economy, which fits well with the small subset of scientists who have an important ally in the White House, Dr. Scott Atlas. The neuroradiologist has no background in infectious diseases, yet he has become one of Trump's top health advisers, all but nudging aside actual infectious disease experts such as Dr. Anthony Fauci.