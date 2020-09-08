Clarence Page: Joe Biden’s familiar straight talk faces Donald Trump’s doublespeak

Looking back, that seems like an uncommonly sensible time in which both parties tried to bring right and left together, not just play to their bases.

“I’m in this campaign for you, no matter your color, no matter your ZIP code. No matter your politics,” Biden said. “When I think about the presidency, I don’t think about myself. This isn’t about my brand. This is about you. We can do better. We must do better. And I promise this: We will do better.”

That’s the good old familiar Biden voice that has attracted Democrats and independents alike. Biden has been issuing his come-together call since early in the primaries, along with his argument that Trump, by contrast, is in politics for himself.

But his most memorable line probably came with his rebuff of Trump’s political smears: “You know me,” he said, looking straight into the cameras. “You know my heart, and you know my story, my family’s story. Ask yourself: Do I look to you like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really?”

Sure, there are people on the hard-right who will say, “Heck, yeah,” or words to that effect. But Joe’s alive.