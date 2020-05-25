Clarence Page: Master of distraction moves forward

Trump has tried to build a scandal that he calls “Obamagate” out of suspicions, but without evidence, that the Obama administration framed top officials to derail Trump’s presidency. After the announcement, Trump accused Barr of following a “double standard.” Yet he praised the attorney general as “honorable” as he moved on to stir the hydroxychloroquine controversy.

Or maybe the president, a widely acknowledged master of distraction, wants all of this to steer us away from the large problem that the pandemic has exposed: Millions of working Americans who have lost or never had health insurance.

Trump is still committed to repeal of the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, even as its popularity has gone up — along with the need, as driven by the pandemic.

Rebuffing warnings from Barr about the possible consequences, medical and political, of undermining the health care safety net during a pandemic, Trump said recently that he is proceeding with his support for a Republican-led lawsuit that has made its way to the Supreme Court and could overturn Obamacare.