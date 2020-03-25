Clarence Page: Mr. President, don’t pit ‘the numbers’ against our lives

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

But that’s me. As Trump’s MAGA (“Make America Great Again”) and KAG (“Keep America Great”) supporters often say, that’s just “Trump being Trump.” When his supporters praise how he “tells the truth,” they aren’t talking about his reporting skills. They’re talking about how, compared with politicians who weigh their words like lead bricks, he sounds refreshingly unfiltered. He loves to talk to any available microphone and release his inner Trump as if he has forgotten that the rest of us can hear him.

Such candor often provides content catnip for us media workers. But it became unsettling this week as he began to sound antsy about social distancing and other anti-coronavirus precautions that have brought the economy to a near standstill.

“WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF,” Trump tweeted in all caps just before midnight Monday. “AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!” (He was referring to the national guidelines issued March 16.)

Well, we know which way the president’s impulses are nudging him now: his “numbers.” Until the current crisis, the president has always had the robust economy and “your 401(k)” to boast about. Now suddenly he can rely on neither.