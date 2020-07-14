Clarence Page: Playing politics with Chicago crime

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In this summer of many discontents, my biggest frustration is the way every major crisis seems to open up another culture war.

It wouldn’t be so annoying if we also saw some movement toward compromise and even agreement, but culture wars don’t work that way.

We saw an example last week when White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany ended her news briefing by invoking the names of eight young children, six of whom died from the gun violence that has surged again in Chicago this summer.

I winced. Although I am pleased to see attention drawn to such obviously innocent victims — all of whom were Black — after years of seeing them buried in the back pages of most minds, I am also tired — exceedingly tired — of seeing various politicians and pundits hold up Chicago’s gun violence, not so much to help resolve the crisis as to use it as a bullhorn to shame their adversaries.

Chicago is not alone in receiving this president’s wrath. Three days earlier, McEnany scolded reporters for asking a series of questions about a tweet the president sent about NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, but not one question about violence that had taken the lives of children in New York and Atlanta, among other cities. Then she quickly left the stage without taking further questions.