Clarence Page: Politicizing Nancy Pelosi’s ice cream is a fridge too far

“I only have one refrigerator,” Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted sarcastically about Pelosi’s double-wide kitchen behemoth. “I will give you all the ice cream I have, Madam Speaker, if you fund small business and stop holding it hostage.”

California Republican Rep. Devin Nunes cried foul, assuring us that no leading Republican would be able to get away with, well, owning lots of ice cream in a “$24,000 freezer?” Yes. “We would boot (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell or McCarthy out of leadership just like that,” he said, and accused the media of giving Pelosi a free pass.

Well, over in the media sector occupied by “The View,” panelist Meghan McCain criticized Pelosi for falling into a media trap. “In this specific moment (during the pandemic), optics are narratives,” she said. “I don’t make the rules of politics, this is just how it works.”

She’s right, although my reaction was echoed by her liberal fellow panelist Joy Behar: “Let’s go to Trump Tower,” said Behar, “and see what kind of refrigerator he has.”

After blocking two coronavirus rescue packages pushed by Republicans — and surviving blasts of criticism — Democrats won hundreds of billions of dollars in concessions aimed at helping people previously overlooked.