Clarence Page: President puts himself in the middle

But the president has an unhelpful habit of putting himself in the middle of the story even at times like this.

Worse, you never know when this president is going to respond to reporters’ questions with unreliable information or explode into a tirade against “fake news” — which still, as ever, tends to be any news that he doesn’t like.

On Sunday, for example, he barked at PBS “NewsHour” reporter Yamiche Alcindor after she questioned a claim he had made to Sean Hannity on Fox News that governors don’t really need all of the equipment they were requesting to fight the pandemic.

First, he tried repeatedly to deny saying that, although he had said it.

“I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators,” the president told Hannity. “You go into major hospitals sometimes, and they’ll have two ventilators. And now, all of a sudden, they’re saying, ‘Can we order 30,000 ventilators?’”

But with Alcindor the president shifted into a tirade against “you people,” you blankety-blank reporters, and a lecture on being “nice.” “Be nice,” he said with maximum condescension and shushing. “Don’t be threatening. Be nice.”