Clarence Page: Racial expectations' soft bigotry.

Nice try, but Douglass, who escaped a Maryland plantation to become a renowned abolitionist author and diplomat, also was of mixed race, as are more than a few African Americans.

Besides, as “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, a biracial South African, said while reporting these sound bites from the right wing, “being partially descended from a slave owner is one of the Blackest things you can be.”

Indeed, so is having non-Blacks persistently try to tell you what you can be. Race itself long has been based in this country on the one-drop rule: Just one drop of Black blood in your background makes you “Black.”

As Malcolm X is said to have joked, that must be one powerful drop of blood to change the nature of the whole person like a drop of ink in a glass of milk.

As for the question of who’s Black “enough?” Race is a social construct, basically determined by two standards, in my view: What you see in looking at yourself and what others see when they see you.

As anti-racist author and race lecturer Tim Wise has said, color and who qualifies as black or white historically has been policed, “not by the targets of oppression but by those who set up the system of oppression.”