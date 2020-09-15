Clarence Page: Trump losing support of military

I know that Trump angrily denies the account in The Atlantic by Jeffrey Goldberg, the magazine’s award-winning editor-in-chief, which cites unnamed sources. The story says Trump called U.S. soldiers injured or killed in war “losers,” questioned the country’s reverence for them and expressed confusion over why anyone would choose to serve.

“It’s a fake story and it’s a disgrace that they’re allowed to do it,” he told reporters in the Oval Office. He insisted that he respected the troops and denounced Goldberg’s sources as “lowlifes.”

Yet, parts of the story were quickly backed up by other reporters at The Washington Post, The Associated Press and The New York Times, which also cited anonymous sources.

But none appear to have torqued the president’s jaws like the confirmation that came from national security reporter Jennifer Griffin at his favorite channel, Fox News.

For example, she tweeted, citing an unnamed former senior Trump administration official, “When the President spoke about the Vietnam War, he said, ‘It was a stupid war. Anyone who went was a sucker.’ ”

Griffin also reported learning that Trump “just hated” Sen. John McCain and thought it was “not a good look” to include the “wounded guys” in a July 4 military parade.