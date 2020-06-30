Clarence Page: What my collection of racist memorabilia teaches

Maybe that was salesman’s bull-jive but, even on my reporter’s salary, it worked for me. I liked the idea of rescuing a little piece of America’s ugly racial past, taking back ownership of something that once had been a vehicle of my oppression. Besides, I persuaded myself, as an authentic relic of the Jim Crow era, it would only increase in value — as long as I didn’t break it.

At home, I put it on a visible shelf next to my old cast-iron Aunt Jemima penny bank that my parents gave me when I was 4 or 5, to help me start saving money for college.

We loved our Aunt Jemima bank, partly because it reminded my mother of her “Aunt Laura,” which quickly became what we called our bank instead of “Aunt Jemima,” which in our community often was denigrated into a slur — like the overly maligned “Uncle Tom” or Uncle Ben, whose rice box image Mars Inc. is dropping.

I later found I was not alone as a collector. As previously whites-only jobs opened up for people of color and the Black middle class doubled in size by the late 1980s, so did the collectors’ market for Black memorabilia, including racially charged memorabilia.