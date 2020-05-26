Clarence Page: Will you be willing to take vaccine?

The question has special meaning to folks like me who are old enough to remember lining up in grade school to receive one of the early polio shots, shortly after it was approved in 1955.

Polio haunted our lives then. When I was in kindergarten in 1952, more than 57,000 children were stricken with the disease and thousands died in one of the worst polio epidemics in American history.

Everybody knew somebody who had to wear heavy leg braces or use an “iron lung” machine just to breathe because of the paralyzing disease. I had to put off learning how to swim because so many parents, including my own, were wary of swimming pools.

“You can catch polio from the water,” my parents said. They had heard that the virus that caused poliomyelitis was transmitted in water, much like we are warned today that coronavirus is transmitted in airborne droplets from sneezing or on unsanitized surfaces.

Unlike today’s small but noisy anti-vaccine movement, I recall how eagerly my parents, our neighbors and our local school officials welcomed the vaccine, not to mention the newscasters of that early television era.