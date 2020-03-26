COATES: How we're committed to covering your community

I don't need to tell you that these are truly unparalleled times.
The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has suddenly altered so much about life that it's hard to believe we've only been on this roller coaster for a short time. Yet here we are.
I want to tell you about how this news organization has risen to the challenge amid this public health threat.
First of all, the majority of our staff has been operating from home. For our journalists, this is nothing new. Our laptops and cell phones have long been used to file stories from football press boxes and city council meetings. Now our editors and production team are temporarily off-site, too.
We've also had to rethink our coverage amid "social distancing" recommendations, even as the volume of content has increased as this virus has swiftly spread.
Although the media is considered an "essential service" under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order, our journalists are taking precautions for their health when in the field reporting and photographing. Our friends in advertising and circulation are taking similar steps.
As a public service, all of our coronavirus content online is available at no charge. We've created a coronavirus newsletter sent out each afternoon. And new podcasts send updates each morning. Our Sunday print edition has expanded coverage of the outbreak.
This week, we've also launched a new project, #Centralillinois2gether, to showcase people and projects in the region working to overcome the coronavirus challenges. You'll see the logo and more information in print and digital.
Despite the challenges now and in the future, our pledge to comprehensive coverage hasn't changed. We've covered incredible stories of community members supporting one another and efforts to ready our health care system. We've gone into overdrive providing updates based in truth, not rumors or hearsay.
As journalists, we've gained a deeper understanding of the communities we serve. Let me underscore that: We're here to serve you, as readers and neighbors.
If you’re a subscriber, thank you for the support. It means everything to us. Your investment in us is crucial. If you're not, I invite you to join us.
After this pandemic passes, life will go on, but it will be different. I am certain of that. But I'm equally certain we'll appreciate everything a little more on the other side. We’ll be covering that, too.
Thanks for reading.
Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor for Lee Enterprises. Contact him at chris.coates@lee.net.
