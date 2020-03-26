COATES: How we're committed to covering your community

I don't need to tell you that these are truly unparalleled times.

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has suddenly altered so much about life that it's hard to believe we've only been on this roller coaster for a short time. Yet here we are.

I want to tell you about how this news organization has risen to the challenge amid this public health threat.

First of all, the majority of our staff has been operating from home. For our journalists, this is nothing new. Our laptops and cell phones have long been used to file stories from football press boxes and city council meetings. Now our editors and production team are temporarily off-site, too.

We've also had to rethink our coverage amid "social distancing" recommendations, even as the volume of content has increased as this virus has swiftly spread.

Although the media is considered an "essential service" under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order, our journalists are taking precautions for their health when in the field reporting and photographing. Our friends in advertising and circulation are taking similar steps.