COATES: Our coronavirus week was surreal, complicated, confusing

We removed the digital paywall on stories related to coronavirus, launched a special daily newsletter on the topic and devoted ourselves to expanded coverage in print. We've told stories of incredible community members weathering this storm.

And we've been doing it by and large working remotely off site. Reporters, photographers and editors are set up at kitchen tables, in basements and in spare bedrooms, using video conferencing to check in with colleagues.

We're mindful that the very job we have — talking to people, learning their stories — puts us in danger. With one article last week about how families are handling being holed up at home, Jeff took pictures through a window just to be safe. It was a good call.

Our challenges, needless to say, don't compare with those in health care, public safety or other essential services. But you should know we're working hard to keep you informed.

Above all else, it's again apparent that our region is full of resilient people who care about their neighbors.