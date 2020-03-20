COATES: Our coronavirus week was surreal, complicated, confusing

What a week.
An absolutely surreal, complicated, confusing week.
Just about everything has been disrupted by coronavirus.
Kids are home. Parents are balancing incredible stress. Sports and community events are canceled. All those restaurant jobs, service sector jobs, jobs in general are shoved into limbo.
It's the job of journalists to chronicle historic moments like this. Our brains are trained to endure trauma and tragedy.
But this story from the very beginning has been like no other, starting with when we found out last weekend about the first Central Illinois case. Reporter Dave Fopay had the details and within hours, reporter Donnette Beckett and photographer Jeff Smudde were in Cumberland County tracking down sources.
Gov. Pritzker today ordered residents to remain in their homes until April 7. Here's what you need to know.
And it just went from there, with day after day of dizzying developments more incredible than the next. Hospitals on high alert. Schools closed. Restaurants shuttered. Shelter in place orders issued.
In our newsroom, a big part of our conversation has been trying to strike a balance between aggressive reporting and perspective. We chased down plenty of rumors and speculation that never went anywhere, too.
We removed the digital paywall on stories related to coronavirus, launched a special daily newsletter on the topic and devoted ourselves to expanded coverage in print. We've told stories of incredible community members weathering this storm.
And we've been doing it by and large working remotely off site. Reporters, photographers and editors are set up at kitchen tables, in basements and in spare bedrooms, using video conferencing to check in with colleagues.
We're mindful that the very job we have — talking to people, learning their stories — puts us in danger. With one article last week about how families are handling being holed up at home, Jeff took pictures through a window just to be safe. It was a good call.
Our challenges, needless to say, don't compare with those in health care, public safety or other essential services. But you should know we're working hard to keep you informed.
Above all else, it's again apparent that our region is full of resilient people who care about their neighbors.
This story will continue until life returns to normal. We're ready to chronicle the story of recovery.
If you have a story idea, tell us about it. Email me at chris.coates@lee.net.
Thanks for reading.
Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor of the Herald & Review in Decatur, The Pantagraph in Bloomington, the Journal Gazette/Times-Courier in Mattoon-Charleston and the Woodford County Journal in Eureka.