COATES: Remembering baseball like it once was

I miss baseball.
Certainly there are more weighty matters in this world right now.
No doubt.
And, no, I am not a huge fan per se. As in, I cannot exactly describe the infield fly rule, for example.
Yet even if I didn't give it all that much attention, professional baseball has been there for me every spring, marking a continuity.
This is not like every spring, though.
There was no opening day.
Like so much about this time, I didn’t appreciate what opening day represented.
I didn’t appreciate a lot of things.
I realized that one evening last week when, between editing stories on my laptop in a spare bedroom-turned-temporary office, I had mysteriously gravitated to clips of 1980s-1990s Detroit Tigers games on YouTube.
I grew up in southeastern Michigan, and our family cherished the Tigers and the smelly old ballpark where we could share space with Lou Whitaker, Alan Trammell and Sparky Anderson.
The boxy stadium with the rows of towering lights was a character just as important as the players — a straightforward, utilitarian, no-frills edifice built with the purpose of serving as a venue for the American game of baseball.
The players seemed incomprehensibly close. The ice cream came in paper cups with wooden spoons.
Getting in, you had to park on surface lots, navigate sidewalks, worn turnstiles and narrow ramps, and then finally somehow discover your seat, which may or may not have an obstructed view behind a metal pillar.
It was an experience.
From a very early age, I was fascinated by television and radio, and so Tiger Stadium also was where I could see cameras and the outlines of broadcasters wearing headsets in the booth hanging below the upper deck.
At home, Ernie Harwell and Paul Carey of WJR-AM were fixtures, followed closely by George Kell and Al Kaline on WDIV-TV.
All are gone now. Kaline, who played his entire career for the Tigers, died just Monday. He was 85.
The colossal ballpark is gone, too. They it tore down in the 1990s and built a new one with a waterfall and carousel off Woodward Avenue. Life went on.
On YouTube in my spare bedroom, though, it's August 1990. Tiger Stadium is there, the Technicolor green grass and blue seats restored.
Cecil Fielder is at bat against Oakland. The camera is trained on the pitch.
And then ... crack.
"Long drive. Deep left field. This is on the roof! Over the roof! Gone! Home run for Cecil."
Cheering.
The camera shows the crowds in the sun.
They're not worried about "social distancing" or face masks.
They've never heard of COVID-19.
The cheering goes on and on.
I miss baseball.
Too much has been taken for granted.
Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor.
