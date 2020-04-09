COATES: Remembering baseball like it once was

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I miss baseball.

Certainly there are more weighty matters in this world right now.

No doubt.

And, no, I am not a huge fan per se. As in, I cannot exactly describe the infield fly rule, for example.

Yet even if I didn't give it all that much attention, professional baseball has been there for me every spring, marking a continuity.

This is not like every spring, though.

There was no opening day.

Like so much about this time, I didn’t appreciate what opening day represented.

I didn’t appreciate a lot of things.

I realized that one evening last week when, between editing stories on my laptop in a spare bedroom-turned-temporary office, I had mysteriously gravitated to clips of 1980s-1990s Detroit Tigers games on YouTube.

I grew up in southeastern Michigan, and our family cherished the Tigers and the smelly old ballpark where we could share space with Lou Whitaker, Alan Trammell and Sparky Anderson.