COATES: Remembering the family dog, Mo

He was panting.
My daughters and wife grouped around the dog bed. Everyone was petting him during his last breath.
And then it was over.
Our family dog of 13 years died during spring break. We knew the end was coming.
It was that first Sunday of the "stay-at-home" order, when the world seemed upside down.
It still does.
The girls decorated a plastic blue tub with drawings and cardboard flowers. He went inside.
Caden, the 5-year-old, worried out loud that people coming over to the house would be sad when they saw him in there. She reasoned we would store and display him like that, until I explained how the veterinarian would help us tomorrow. I danced around the part about the ashes. It felt too soon.
Then I thought about Mo being in the garage all night cold and alone. And so I called the vet and he offered to open the office and help us.
Pulling out of the driveway, the girls waved goodbye. Even Luella.
And so, in a bizarre turn of events apropos of this baffling and extraordinary time, there I was breaking the state's quarantine with the remains of the family dog in a bin in the front seat of the minivan.
The hand-off was over in less than a minute maybe. I took one last look.
The house felt emptier after that, as this odd period has dragged on and many in our region deal with incredible, stressful challenges. Concerns about jobs, the economy and the health of our community are so overwhelming.
And for my family, and in our house, not having the Mo seems to symbolize, in a small way, this uncertainty.
Thirteen years Mo was with us, before Barbie accessories occupied every crevice and we feebly held onto the belief that we'd never be one of those people with a minivan.
We got the minivan. We got the three girls under 8 to go inside, too.
Mo was a scrappy, neurotic French bulldog-pug rescue who held his own as the family expanded. The consequence of each addition was less and less lap time, Mo’s most prized part of the day. This was not accepted easily.
He would tap dance or scratch his collar to clink the tags as if to signal us, a kind of reverse Pavlov experiment. It sometimes worked.
Or he would stand next to recliner and glare, telepathically willing you to put down the baby, she'll be fine, don’t worry.
I think he understood when this wasn’t possible.
It is not lost on me that Mo would have adored this quarantine, this "social distancing,” if only because it would have meant more lap time for him. We’d all be there at home.
Not having Mo around after 13 years makes this period seem even more surreal.
I’ll try to remember him as life was like before. Mo is there, on the couch he isn’t supposed to be on or tap dancing to get on a lap.
I’ll be sure to let him.
Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor. Contact him at chris.coates@lee.net and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisCoates.
