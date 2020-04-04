COATES: Remembering the family dog, Mo

And so, in a bizarre turn of events apropos of this baffling and extraordinary time, there I was breaking the state's quarantine with the remains of the family dog in a bin in the front seat of the minivan.

The hand-off was over in less than a minute maybe. I took one last look.

The house felt emptier after that, as this odd period has dragged on and many in our region deal with incredible, stressful challenges. Concerns about jobs, the economy and the health of our community are so overwhelming.

And for my family, and in our house, not having the Mo seems to symbolize, in a small way, this uncertainty.

Thirteen years Mo was with us, before Barbie accessories occupied every crevice and we feebly held onto the belief that we'd never be one of those people with a minivan.

We got the minivan. We got the three girls under 8 to go inside, too.

Mo was a scrappy, neurotic French bulldog-pug rescue who held his own as the family expanded. The consequence of each addition was less and less lap time, Mo’s most prized part of the day. This was not accepted easily.

He would tap dance or scratch his collar to clink the tags as if to signal us, a kind of reverse Pavlov experiment. It sometimes worked.