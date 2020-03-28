COLUMN: Hungry? How you can help Decatur-area businesses right now.

It is not a cliché and these are not just suggestions. If we want to have a variety of options to eat out, secure restaurant industry jobs, and have a strong, vibrant community, we need to demonstrate our support by purchasing local. Before we ever heard of COVID-19 or social distancing, our community supported well over 230 food and beverage establishments which employed 4,400 people.
With the recent option of dining in at our favorite restaurants eliminated, we can still support our restaurants (and other local small businesses) by getting creative. Purchase a gift card for future use, order takeout and use the new curbside pick-up spots, have it delivered, or for some, you can still walk in and purchase at the counter, you just can’t stay.
Another idea would be to book a party, a special birthday, retirement, or work event. Ask about purchasing a bottle of wine to go with your meal. Load up on the takeout items and freeze for future lunch and dinner options. Splurge and order dessert. Take pictures of your takeout/delivery and post on social media. Help advertise they’re still open and better yet, write a positive review.
With our continued support and purchasing power, we help to employ many in the food and beverage industry. It’s not just the owner or our favorite wait staff we are so used to seeing and many we call our friends. It’s the cook behind the scenes, the company and person on the other end of the phone they order the food from, the truck driver who delivered the produce, the dispatcher and clerk who created the order, it’s the printer who makes the menus and order pads. The trickle-down effect goes on and on.
Our community is blessed to have so many different options to dine out, we sometimes take it for granted. Our restaurants and small businesses create a sense of place, interaction, and community. They give us the opportunity to get to know one another, they bring us together. Let’s pull together and support our restaurants. Members helping members. Rally for our restaurants. Save our favs.
Shop Local. Dine Local. Play Local.
Mirinda Rothrock is president of the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce.
