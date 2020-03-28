COLUMN: Hungry? How you can help Decatur-area businesses right now.

It is not a cliché and these are not just suggestions. If we want to have a variety of options to eat out, secure restaurant industry jobs, and have a strong, vibrant community, we need to demonstrate our support by purchasing local. Before we ever heard of COVID-19 or social distancing, our community supported well over 230 food and beverage establishments which employed 4,400 people.

With the recent option of dining in at our favorite restaurants eliminated, we can still support our restaurants (and other local small businesses) by getting creative. Purchase a gift card for future use, order takeout and use the new curbside pick-up spots, have it delivered, or for some, you can still walk in and purchase at the counter, you just can’t stay.

Another idea would be to book a party, a special birthday, retirement, or work event. Ask about purchasing a bottle of wine to go with your meal. Load up on the takeout items and freeze for future lunch and dinner options. Splurge and order dessert. Take pictures of your takeout/delivery and post on social media. Help advertise they’re still open and better yet, write a positive review.