COLUMN: Mike Madigan squashes legislative probe of that email about a rape. If he were a Republican, he’d be gone

But Brady has seriously compromised himself ethically. In another story reported by WBEZ, Brady is personally cashing in on the electronic gaming business, an industry that is regulated by the state.

State gaming makes profits by betting on the people of Illinois to lose. With his fingers sticky from that gaming pie, Brady isn’t the least bit credible.

The Democrats have long made Republicans look like fools. If the GOP maintains Brady as their leader, they’d be adding the trappings of a clown.

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, the billionaire who bought the governor’s office, has his billions in offshore accounts and lusts for the power to heap income taxes on the rich. But believe this, the middle class will not be spared.

Pritzker’s problem? He wants to be liked. Eventually, he’ll get over it and assume control of the Democratic Party he’s already bought, when Madigan finally goes.

At 77, Madigan can’t live forever. The politics line up against him now.

Illinois politicians, like Springfield influencers who help keep them in line, are craven invertebrates, jellyfish in suits.