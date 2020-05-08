Commentary: A salute to the ingenuity of American nurses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Americans can’t seem to agree about much these days, but one thing crosses all political persuasions: gratitude for our health care professionals, especially in a time of pandemic. So it is particularly fitting, as we struggle with the challenges of COVID-19, to pause and observe National Nurses Week (May 6-12).

The ingenuity and contributions of American nurses in health care and technology have long been a beacon of light. Nurses believe, in the words of President George H.W. Bush, that “No problem of human making is too great to be overcome by human ingenuity, human energy and the untiring hope of the human spirit.” This week, we salute American nurses for the significant and notable inventions they have made to improve the health care of our nation and the world.

On this 38th anniversary of National Nurses Week, we honor and salute the quintessential leadership of renowned Clarissa “Clara” Harlowe Barton, founder of the American Red Cross. Clara Barton, the “Lady in Charge,” advanced the practice of nursing during the Civil War, and led care for Union hospitals. We also honor unsung heroes such as Bessie Griffin, Adda May Allen, Anita Dorr and Sharon Rogone.